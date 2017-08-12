Ravi Shankar Prasad leads BJP Tiranga Yatra in Patna

“I took the Pledge for New India. Let us pledge to build New India by 2022,”said Ravi Shankar. (Source: PTI)

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad participated in Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Tiranga Yatra in Patna. On the occasion of ‘Tiranga Yatra’, the union minister took the Pledge for New India. “I took the Pledge for New India. Let us pledge to build New India by 2022,”said Ravi Shankar.

He further said “The entire nation supported Quit India Movement in 1942 and Britishers left India. On the 75th anniversary of the Quit India Movement, I pledge that by 2022 we will build new India which will be free from corruption, terrorism, communalism and poverty.” He requested everyone to join the movement. Last year, BJP’s Bihar unit also took out Tri-colour journey in Patna from the Shahid Memorial located in front of the Bihar Legislative Assembly to Kargil Chowk.