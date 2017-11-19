Ravi Shankar Prasad for disposal of long pending cases in mission mode

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad today urged judges of High Courts and District Courts to work in a mission mode to clear all cases pending for 10 years and above. (IE photo)

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad today urged judges of High Courts and District Courts to work in a mission mode to clear all cases pending for 10 years and above. Prasad also called upon the lawyers to offer pre-litigation services and start pro bono advocacy to give honest, credible and free legal advice to the poor. Prasad said this after a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the Cuttack Bench of Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) building. The Bench, functioning since 1970, will have its own building constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 11.64 crore on a prime land measuring 1.60 acre and valued at Rs 6.52 crore allotted by the Odisha government free of cost. Prasad also instructed the officers of his ministry to ensure that the ‘bhumi pujan’ of the building, which was done by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on the day, is also inaugurated by Justice Misra during his tenure as CJI.

Justice Misra’s tenure as CJI is scheduled to come to an end on October 3 next year. Dwelling extensively on global economic scenario vis-à-vis demonetisation and implementation of GST in India, Prasad said the country is now becoming the biggest investment destination for its demographic dividends, better adjudicating capacity, good teachers, good institutions and good lawyers. “Globally, there is abundance of capital and the capital will flow where there is good human resources,” the Union Minister said. Prasad, who is also the IT minister, said he is also in a mission mode to push electronics in a big way.

“I am replicating digital technology to access justice for the poor and at their doorstep,” he said, referring to the 2.7 lakh common services centers his ministry is running to provide various services in rural areas. Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, State law minister Pratap Jena, Odisha High Court chief Justice Vineet Saran, several sitting and former judges of the High Court were also present when CJI Dipak Misra performed the ‘bhumi pujan’ ceremony of the ITAT building.