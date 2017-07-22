Raveesh Kumar to replace Gopal Baglay as new MEA spokesperson

Raveesh Kumar was India’s Consul General in Frankfurt.(Twitter)

Raveesh Kumar set to be appointed by the Ministry of External Affairs as the new spokesperson replacing Gopal Baglay. Before his appointment as the MEA spokesperson, Raveesh Kumar was India’s Consul General in Frankfurt. Baglay had replaced Vikas Swarup to become the MEA spokesperson and at this juncture, he is headed to be the joint secretary of Prime Minister’s Office. According to Indian Express reports, Baglay is replacing Vinay Kumar Kwatra to be the joint secretary. Kwatra is headed to Paris as India’s ambassador.

According to ANI, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has further approved Baglay’s appointment to the post for three years, an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said. Baglay is a 1992 batch Indian Foreign Service officer.The ACC has also approved that Kwatra and Baglay would work together in the PMO for an overlapping period of two weeks to facilitate smooth transition of work, the order said.

Born in 1971, Raveesh Kumar is an alumnus of Delhi Public School, Mathura Road and had graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree from Hansraj College, Delhi University. Kumar who was the Consul General in Frankfurt since 2013 is a fluent speaker of Indonesian official language Bahasa. He joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1995 and started off his career at the Indian Mission in Jakarta. Following this, he was also posted in London and Thimpu.

(With Agency Inputs)