Ratattack! 3.19 lakh rats killed in a week inside Maharashtra secretariat? Eknath Khadse has a problem

A former minister and BJP leader Eknath Khadse in the Vidhan Sabha on Thursday questioned the private player. (IE File Photo)

Bizarre is the word to describe the claims made by a private pest control company handed the contract for pest control in the state secretariat. As per the company’s claims, it has managed to kill a staggering 3,19,400 rats in a matter of seven days. According to a report in The Indian Express, the contract to carry out the pest control in the state secretariat was given by General Administration Department (GAD) of the government of Maharashtra under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to a private player.

Sharing this piece of information in the Vidhan Sabha on Thursday, former minister and BJP leader Eknath Khadse questioned the private player by stating: “Can there be so many rats in Mantralaya? And would it be ever possible to execute such an exercise within seven days.” Khadse then went on to dismiss such stats and claimed it as bizarre. He then asked the government to conduct a probe in the matter.

Khadse then presented statistics from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to establish the anomaly. He said that the BMC has killed six lakh rats in two years and that too in entire Mumbai. The GAD issued the work order to the company based on a survey which allegedly said there were 3,19,400 rats in Mantralaya and the company was given six months to get rid of them all.

Khadse then went deep into the statistics and calculated that if the stats presented by the private pest control company then they would have to kill 45,628.57 rats a day. Evoking laughter in the state Assembly, Khadse said that the company has to kill 31.68 rats every half minute to match the statistics. He then said that the total weight of these rats killed has to be around 9,125.71 kg. “It would mean a truck would be needed to carry out the dead rats and get them disposed of.” He said that strange enough nobody had seen such exercise being conducted.

Khadse further claimed that the tendering process was not followed and said that he has registered a complaint in this matter with the Chief Minister’s Office and also sought a probe.