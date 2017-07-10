Rashtriya Janata Dal dramatising Tejaswi Yadav issue: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday dubbed the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) meeting in Patna as drama. (Representational Image: IE)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday dubbed the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) meeting in Patna as drama. Questioning Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s silence on the entire episode, Bihar BJP state chief Nityanad Rai said the RJD’s decision on Tejaswi Yadav shows that they don’t care about the state and that they are only bothered about the stability of the government. “This meeting was totally drama from RJD. All decisions were taken by Lalu Yadav ji. They took the decision that tejashwi will not resign, it shows that they took the rights of poor and took all the money and made property worth crore of rupees. Why Nitish ji is silent, shows that there are problems between the two parties,” said Rai.

Following a crucial meet, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) earlier today said Bihar Tejaswi Yadav will not resign. It was announced that no discussion took place regarding Tejaswi’s resignation. In fact, his work was appreciated. “Tejaswi Yadav has been a good leader and will always remain one,” the party said. Targetting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the RJD said, “There has been an attempt to fade us, but it will not happen. We will emerge like we have always in the past as well.” It also categorically said there were no differences between Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav. The party said the former had called the latter yesterday and had asked about his well-being.

“There is a conspiracy to break the grand alliance, but the state government is very much in place and stable,” it said. On Friday, the CBI had registered a corruption case against Lalu Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, son Tejaswi Yadav, former Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Managing Director P.K. Goyal; and the wife of Lalu’s confidante Prem Chand Gupta, Sujata on allegations of awarding the tender for development, maintenance and operation of hotels in Ranchi and Puri in 2006. The CBI later questioned Rabri Devi and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav.

The case was registered on the allegations of awarding the tender for development, maintenance and operation of Hotels at Ranchi and Puri to a Private Company dealing with Hotels in the year 2006.The investigative agency also conducted searches at 12 locations across Patna, Delhi, Gurugram and other places. The RJD supremo, however, refuted the allegations against him and called it a political conspiracy hatched by the BJP.