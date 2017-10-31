Rare pic of Rahul Gandhi, Narendra Modi triggers guessing game on Twitter; you can’t miss this

PM Narendra Modi, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan at Parliament on Tuesday. (Anil Sharma/IE)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress vice-president have been rarely seen together. The Indian Express grabbed them today in the same frame at the Parliament and the image has triggered a sort of guessing game on Twitter that you can’t miss. Tweeple have taken to making their own comments on their favourite leaders. Rahul and Modi were captured in the same frame by Express photographer Anil Sharma at the Central Hall of Parliament during the event to celebrate the birth anniversary of India’s first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Ahead of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, Rahul has left no opportunity to tear apart Modi government’s policies like GST and demonetisation. He has even termed Goods and Services Tax (GST) as the “Gabbar Singh Tax”. Last week Rahul said, rising inequality in India is a “Modi-made disaster.”

“Modiji and his government have fired a double tap at the heart of our economy. First notebandi… bang…, and then badly conceptualised and implemented GST…, bang… have crippled our economy. The situation of joblessness in the country is extremely worrying. The government is creating a massive army of unemployed, which is toxic and dangerous,” Rahul had said, adding, “The way the regime is working, or not working, has led to a double tap killing of the Indian economy. Commandos, in hostage situation, fire what is called a double tap. Two quick closely-placed shots are fired at the chest to ensure that their terrorist target is down.”

In response, PM Modi has also not spared Congress ahead of the crucial polls. Even on Tuesday, Modi indirectly accused Congress of trying to kill the legacy of Sardar Patel to promote the works of Nehru-Gandhi dynasty.

When Modi and Rahul came face-to-face in Parliament

PM Narendra Modi, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan at Parliament on Tuesday. (Anil Sharma/IE)

In the image, both Modi and Rahul are looking in different directions but wearing glum faces. We don’t know why they are appearing like this in the image? But tweeple are not leaving a chance to ascribe their own caption to the image.

Consider some of these:

Modi looks weak — Bring It On ???? (@TigersBloodCell) October 31, 2017

Lion of india shri rahul gandhi ji — Rajeev Kumar Payasi (@rajeevkumarpaya) October 31, 2017

sometimes eyes speak louder than the mouth… — Amit Bhandari (@bahraichse) October 31, 2017

He can’t even look in his eyes????

Tells a lot — Er शरीफ (@SharifAjmeer) October 31, 2017

The pic says it all. — junaid (@junaid1jk) October 31, 2017

Modi isn’t even bothering to look at the Prince ! While Rahul is trying hard to make an eye contact to see his impact in Modi’s eyes ! — Kr Gaurav Pandey???????? (@Kgtheseeker) October 31, 2017

Two expressions: One of constipation and the other of diarrhea (at least verbal one). — pratyush patra ???? (@KalamWalaBae) October 31, 2017

That’s a disturbing picture. Modi and his team are finding it hard to see eye to eye at the mass leader who’ll decimate them in 2019 polls — Paul Koshy (@Paul_Koshy) October 31, 2017

Actually envying NaMo’s status. — K S Ramachandran (@SUMOTUWETHFRSA) October 31, 2017

@OfficeOfRG See RG you are looking like a villain. Who is eager to take revenge.???? — Padmanabhan Kamuni (@PKamuni) October 31, 2017

I do not like the looks. Such animosity is not healthy for democracy. Scary future. — Sunny (@MistSunny) October 31, 2017

It’s like oil meeting water. — Ramurthi Naidu (@Raamurthi) October 31, 2017

one side maturity dignity and personality other side frustration at peak. — Arvind (@Arvind68358711) October 31, 2017

Lead Protagonists of 2 National Drama Companies.???????????? — Bikash Kumar (@Vikashkr303) October 31, 2017

Mr. Rahul & Mr. PM. One staring other ignoring. — Anil (@Anil7614) October 31, 2017

While the election in Himachal will be held on 9 November, Gujarat poll will take place on December 9 and 14. Results of both states will come out on December 18.