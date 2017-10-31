  3. Rare pic of Rahul Gandhi, Narendra Modi triggers guessing game on Twitter; you can’t miss this

Rare pic of Rahul Gandhi, Narendra Modi triggers guessing game on Twitter; you can’t miss this

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress vice-president have been rarely seen together.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: October 31, 2017 7:19 PM
narendra modi, rahul gandhi, modi rahul image, modi rahul pic, narendra modi rahul gandhi pic, sardar patel PM Narendra Modi, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan at Parliament on Tuesday. (Anil Sharma/IE)
Top News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress vice-president have been rarely seen together. The Indian Express grabbed them today in the same frame at the Parliament and the image has triggered a sort of guessing game on Twitter that you can’t miss. Tweeple have taken to making their own comments on their favourite leaders. Rahul and Modi were captured in the same frame by Express photographer Anil Sharma at the Central Hall of Parliament during the event to celebrate the birth anniversary of India’s first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Ahead of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, Rahul has left no opportunity to tear apart Modi government’s policies like GST and demonetisation. He has even termed Goods and Services Tax (GST) as the “Gabbar Singh Tax”. Last week Rahul said, rising inequality in India is a “Modi-made disaster.”

“Modiji and his government have fired a double tap at the heart of our economy. First notebandi… bang…, and then badly conceptualised and implemented GST…, bang… have crippled our economy. The situation of joblessness in the country is extremely worrying. The government is creating a massive army of unemployed, which is toxic and dangerous,” Rahul had said, adding, “The way the regime is working, or not working, has led to a double tap killing of the Indian economy. Commandos, in hostage situation, fire what is called a double tap. Two quick closely-placed shots are fired at the chest to ensure that their terrorist target is down.”

In response, PM Modi has also not spared Congress ahead of the crucial polls. Even on Tuesday, Modi indirectly accused Congress of trying to kill the legacy of Sardar Patel to promote the works of Nehru-Gandhi dynasty.

When Modi and Rahul came face-to-face in Parliament

narendra modi, rahul gandhi, modi rahul image, modi rahul pic, narendra modi rahul gandhi pic, sardar patel PM Narendra Modi, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi

and Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan at Parliament on Tuesday. (Anil Sharma/IE)

In the image, both Modi and Rahul are looking in different directions but wearing glum faces. We don’t know why they are appearing like this in the image? But tweeple are not leaving a chance to ascribe their own caption to the image.

Consider some of these:

While the election in Himachal will be held on 9 November, Gujarat poll will take place on December 9 and 14. Results of both states will come out on December 18.

More Top News
  1. No Comments.

Go to Top