Rape horror: 4 men chop-off girl’s ear in Bhagpat for resisting; BJP MP Satyapal Singh says ‘no truth in it’

In a yet another shocking incident, 4 men in Uttar Pradesh’s Bagphat district allegedly attempted to rape a girl but as she resisted them stoutly, they chopped of her ear. The incident took place on January 4 when they broke into the girl’s house and attempted sexually assault her. However, Commenting on the incident, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Baghpat MP Satyapal Singh told ANI that there was no rape attempt made and there is no truth in the complaint.

“I have personally talked to the SP regarding this matter. He told me that the incident took place on 31st December morning. The incident is between the two neighbours and if they are complaining after so many days than I think it is an afterthought and there is no truth in it,” he added.

Spoke to SP, there was no rape attempt made.Complaining now after days have passed, shows its an after thought:Satyapal Singh,BJP MP Baghpat pic.twitter.com/5PuhHpLPEh — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 6, 2017

As per media reports, the hooligans also attacked the girl’s mother when she tried to rescue her. The men fled the spot after the girl raised an alarm. All accused have been identified and case has been registered against them under Sections 354, 324 and 323. The investigation is still underway.

In a similar incident, a mob went berserk and attacked policemen with stones after they prevented two men from assaulting a woman on the New Year’s Eve in New Delhi. Later the Police informed that almost 1200 to 1500 students had been questioned in connection with the incident that took place at Mukherjee Nagar in northwest Delhi on the night of 31 December. Two unidentified men tried to pull down a woman riding pillion on a motorbike near Batra Cinemas, investigators had said.

Before that, Bangalore city was shamed when a mass molestation incident happened during the new year’s eve celebrations.

The latest update to this horrific incident is that the chief of city police, Praveen Sood has said that the ‘molestation never happened’.