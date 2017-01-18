Rape case filed against Bollywood producer Karim Morani in Hyderabad

The woman, aged around 25, lodged a complaint with Hayathnagar Police under Rachakonda police commissionerate last week alleging that Morani had “raped” her in Mumbai . (Twitter)

A rape case has been registered against Bollywood film producer Karim Morani for allegedly raping a Delhi-based woman on promise of marriage, police said today. The woman, aged around 25, lodged a complaint with Hayathnagar Police under Rachakonda police commissionerate last week alleging that Morani had “raped” her in Mumbai and at a film studio here in 2015, DCP (LB Nagar Zone) Tafseer Iqubal told PTI.

“She accused Morani of raping her on different occasions in Mumbai and here by promising to marry her. The alleged incident took place during 2015,” the senior police officer said, adding “We have taken up the investigation.”

Following the complaint a case under IPC sections 417 (cheating), 376 (rape) 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation), 493 (cohabitation caused by a man deceitfully inducing a belief of lawful marriage) and other relevant sections of IPC has been filed, the DCP said.

Further probe is on, said the officer. Morani could not be reached for comments.