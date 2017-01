As per DGP Control Room, Rajasthan, the incident took place at about 11:45 p.m. (Representative image: Reuters)

Ten coaches of Ranikhet Express, which goes from Kathogodam to Jaisalmer, derailed in Jaisalmer late on Friday night. As per DGP Control Room, Rajasthan, the incident took place at about 11:45 p.m. However, no injuries or casualties have been reported as off now.

Further details are awaited.