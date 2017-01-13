Rangoon movie: No friendship but no spat between Kangana and Shahid Kapoor

No issues between me and Kangana: Shahid (PTI)

Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut’s Rangoon is scheduled to release on February 24. Their apparent spat was being explored by Bollywood fans since the shooting on the film had begun. But Shahid on Friday cleared all doubts and said, “There are no issues between me and Kangana. I also read a report that we might not promote the film together. (But) there is no problem. I will promote the film whenever, wherever happily with Kangana and Saif (Ali Khan), who is also a very big part of the film,” according to India Today report.

But earlier news reports said that the Rangoon stars were on an ongoing cold war and refused to promote the film together. But at the media premiere of xXx: Return Of Xander Cage, Shahid cleared the air. Reports suggested that Kangana often flaunted her image as a three-time National Award winner and intervened in the creative decisions of the film. She also said, “I am the third hero of the film.”

Shahid told DNA, “There are three protagonists in the film and for me, being a hero or a heroine doesn’t make any difference. So, if saying that you being a hero makes you a bigger person, I don’t agree with that thought process.” Kangana had earlier said, “Of course, we weren’t pally. People need to understand that we don’t go to work to make friends.”