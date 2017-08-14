Ramvilas Paswan hails Nitish Kumar for leaving ‘poison’ and drinking ‘nectar’

Ramvilas Paswan today hailed Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar for leaving “poison” and drinking “nectar” which would take the state to greater heights of development. (PTI)

Union minister and LJP president Ramvilas Paswan today hailed Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar for leaving “poison” and drinking “nectar” which would take the state to greater heights of development. “Nitish Kumar took a commendable decision to leave poison and drink nectar,” Paswan told reporters here. The union food minister was referring to Kumar’s decision to quit the Grand Alliance of RJD, JD(U) and Congress over the issue of graft and join hands with NDA to form a government in Bihar.

Paswan, whose Lok Janshakti Party is a constituent of BJP led NDA, said, “We will make a clean sweep in Bihar in 2019 general election and Lalu Prasad and his associates would draw a blank.” With NDA government both at the Centre and Bihar, the pace of development would accelerate, he said. Paswan challenged RJD chief Lalu Prasad to prove his charge that he (Paswan) accumulated wealth worth crores of rupees and said it Prasad could do it, he would take retirement from politics.

“Except for a house in Patna which was bought out of bank loan when my son Chirag Paswan was acting in films, we have no other home either in Delhi or Patna,” he said. “The piece of land purchased out of Legislator quota in Patna is lying idle and my bank account does not have more than Rs 5-7 lakh,” he said. Paswan said it was actually Prasad and his family members who are facing allegations of accumulating benami properties.