Ramesh Agarwal passes away; PM Narendra Modi expresses grief, says his contribution to media will always be remembered

In an unfortunate event, the Chairman of Dainik Bhaskar Group, Ramesh Agarwal passed away on Wednesday after a cardiac arrest. The news of his sudden demise shook the entire nation including the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He took to Twitter to offer condolences to his family and said that is extremely saddened by the incident. The first of his two tweets read as, “Saddened by the passing away of Shri Ramesh Chandra Agarwal. His notable contribution to the media world will always be remembered.”

Saddened by the passing away of Shri Ramesh Chandra Agarwal. His notable contribution to the media world will always be remembered. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 12, 2017

My thoughts are with the family of Shri Ramesh Chandra Agarwal in this hour of sadness. May his soul rest in peace. @DainikBhaskar — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 12, 2017

Extremely saddened by the sudden demise of Shri Ramesh Chandra Agarwal ji. His passing away is a big loss to journalism and Indian media. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 12, 2017

My deepest condolences to his family and the entire Dainik Bhaskar Group. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 12, 2017

Shocked to learn of demise of ​Sh. Ramesh Agarwal​ ji, ​Chairman of Dainik Bhaskar Group​. ​May God give strength to the bereaved family. — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) April 12, 2017

Ramesh ji shall be always remembered for his invaluable contributions to the world of Media & Journalism. May his soul rest in peace. — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) April 12, 2017

Agarwal was taken from Delhi to Ahmedabad this morning where he was admitted to the Apollo hospital and took his last breath. He had a heart-attack at the airport itself and had to be rushed to the hospital. A father of three, Ramesh Agarwal led the Dainik Bhaskar group for more than four decades. In his second tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “My thoughts are with the family of Shri Ramesh Chandra Agarwal in this hour of sadness. May his soul rest in peace.”

Many other leading political leaders sent their condolences through Twitter. BJP President Amit Shah said, “Extremely saddened by the sudden demise of Shri Ramesh Chandra Agarwal ji. His passing away is a big loss to journalism and Indian media.” In his another tweet he gave condolences to Agarwal’s family. “My deepest condolences to his family and the entire Dainik Bhaskar Group. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti,” he added.