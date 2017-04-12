Ramesh Agarwal, Chairman of Dainik Bhaskar Group passes away; Amit Shah, Vasundhara Raje, others offer condolences

Ramesh Agarwal passed away on Wednesday after a cardiac arrest. (Source: Dainikbhaskar.com)

The Chairman of Dainik Bhaskar Group, Ramesh Agarwal passed away on Wednesday after a cardiac arrest. Agarwal was admitted to Apollo hospital in AAhmedabadwhere he took his last breath. A father of three, Ramesh Agarwal led the Dainik Bhaskar group for more than four decades. He was ranked at the 95th spot in Forbes list of richest Indians in 2012. He was unwell for last few days and according to dainikbhaskar.com, was taken to Ahmedabad this morning. He left from Delhi at 9:20 pm and reached Ahmedabad at 11 am.

He got a heart-attack at the airport and even though doctors tried their best, they couldn’t save him. Many leading political leaders sent their condolences through Twitter. BJP President Amit Shah said, “Extremely saddened by the sudden demise of Shri Ramesh Chandra Agarwal ji. His passing away is a big loss to journalism and Indian media.” In his another tweet he gave condolences to Agarwal’s family. “My deepest condolences to his family and the entire Dainik Bhaskar Group. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti,” he added.

Extremely saddened by the sudden demise of Shri Ramesh Chandra Agarwal ji. His passing away is a big loss to journalism and Indian media. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 12, 2017

My deepest condolences to his family and the entire Dainik Bhaskar Group. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 12, 2017

Shocked to learn of demise of ​Sh. Ramesh Agarwal​ ji, ​Chairman of Dainik Bhaskar Group​. ​May God give strength to the bereaved family. — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) April 12, 2017

Ramesh ji shall be always remembered for his invaluable contributions to the world of Media & Journalism. May his soul rest in peace. — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) April 12, 2017

Shocked & saddened by sudden demise of Dainik Bhaskar Group Chairman Ramesh Chandra Agarwal ji, may his soul rest in peace. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) April 12, 2017

Saddened to know about unfortunate ,untimely passing away of Ramesh Agarwal ji.condolences! RIP — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) April 12, 2017

Agarwal was an active face in India’s journalism scene. He was honoured with the Rajeev Gandhi Lifetime Achievement Award in Journalism and was also the Chairman of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Madhya Pradesh. The Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje posted a tweet saying, “Ramesh ji shall be always remembered for his invaluable contributions to the world of Media & Journalism. May his soul rest in peace.”