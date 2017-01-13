Anupam Kher launches ‘Raman App’ in Chhattisgarh to connect to Chief Minister

Actor Anupam Kher launched the app in the CM’s presence during a programme held to mark the National Youth Day at the Indoor Stadium here. (Twitter)

A mobile application named ‘Raman App’ was launched today in Chhattisgarh for people to stay connected with Chief Minister Raman Singh. Actor Anupam Kher launched the app in the CM’s presence during a programme held to mark the National Youth Day at the Indoor Stadium here.

The application users will be able to receive latest information and updates related to the chief minister and learn more about his initiatives for the state, an official said.

‘Raman App’ can also be used for listening to the various episodes of Chief Minister’s radio programme ‘Raman Ke Goth’. Besides, photographs and videos of the CM’s tours, meetings and various events will also be available on this app, he said.

Moreover, information regarding his public life, his schemes and achievements can also be accessed through this channel, he added.

According to official, the app will run on both android and ios platforms and can be downloaded from there.

Praising Chhattisgarh, Kher said, “the state reflects the ideals of Swami Vivekananda in all its aspects. The only airport of the country to be named after Swami Vivekananda is located in Raipur.”

Sharing the struggles and experiences of his life, he motivated the youngsters to take failures as lessons and experiences in their life to achieve success.

One can achieve success despite weak financial background. Youngsters can make their dreams come true if they have determination, passion and talent, he added.

Singh said youth of the state are following the footprints of Swami Vivekananda and marching ahead on the path of progress.

“It is the matter of pride for Chhattisgarh that Swami Vivekananda had spent maximum time of his life in Raipur after Kolkata. The entire world looks up to Swami Vivekananda for inspiration,” he said.

“The confidence, curiosity and enthusiasm in the eyes of youngsters in state assured me of the golden future of the state. Youngsters from remote areas of state are now studying in premium educational institutions,” Singh added.

“This year, 27 students from State Government’s ‘Prayas Residential School’ have been selected for IIT. Youngsters of the state are overcoming every obstacle in the way to set milestone in every field.

State government is extending every possible support to establish national-level educational institutes in the state, to ensure bright future of youth”, the Chief Minister said.