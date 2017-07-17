Ram temple will be built by framing new law: Swami Chinmayanand

“If the verdict by the Supreme Court does not come by 2019, the central government will get it constructed by bringing a new law,” Chinmayanad said. (Source: PTI)

Former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand today said a Ram temple in Ayodhya will be constructed by bringing in a new legislation if the Supreme Court fails to deliver a verdict on the issue by 2019. “The Ram temple in Ayodhya will be constructed by framing of a law by Parliament… all hurdles in its construction will be brought to an end soon,” he told reporters here. “If the verdict by the Supreme Court does not come by 2019, the central government will get it constructed by bringing a new law,” Chinmayanad, who served as the minister of state for home in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government, said.

Praising the Yogi Adityanath government in the state, he said that law and order has improved, momentum has been given to development works and transparency has been brought in the mining sector in Uttar Pradesh. “The common people have got relief through the decisions and works of the Yogi government and this is a big step,” he added.