Ram Temple to be constructed during PM Narendra Modi’s tenure: Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas Committee chairman

As political uproar and criticism continues as the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was brought in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s poll manifesto for Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, a report by Amar Ujala suggested that Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas Committee Chairman Mahant Nritya Gopaldas has confirmed that the ‘Ram Mandir’ will be constructed during the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to the report, Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas Committee Chairman said that PM Modi will announce the dates for the construction of the temple in Ayodhya and three-fourth of the rocks required for the construction are ready.

Mahant Nritya Gopaldas has further said that the Muslim community has no objection for the construction of the Ram Temple and the political parties are raising opposition for their personal benefits.

The building of Ram temple in Ayodhya has drawn sharp criticism from the political opponents in Mathura district with Congress alleging that the party is “cashing in” on the issue.

“BJP recollects temple issue only during elections, since it wants to cash in on it in the Assembly polls,” Pradeep Mathur, the Congress candidate from Mathura Assembly constituency said.

He also questioned BJP that who had stopped it to construct the temple since the party in power at the Centre.

Mathur said that people would not be misguided anymore as they have figured out that it is a “jumlewali” party.

The BSP candidate Yogesh Dwivedi accused BJP of using the Ram temple issue as a trump card in the Assembly polls, starting from February 11.

“Why BJP has not raised the temple issue in over two and a half years, even though the party is having its government at the Centre….BJP considers Ram temple as a trump card to win the elections,” he said.

Whereas, BJP national spokesperson Shrikant Sharma slammed the opposition over the issue, saying it is incorrect that the party only remembers Ram temple during elections and that “it is a matter of faith, away from politics”.

(With inputs from agencies)