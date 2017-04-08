Ram Temple issue: Uma Bharti calls it matter of belief; says ready to go to jail, hang herself if needed

Uma Bharti said she is ready to hang herself over Ram Temple issue if needed. (Source: Twitter)

The Union cabinet minister for water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation in the Union Government of India, Uma Bharti said on Saturday evening called the Ram Temple issue a matter of belief for her and added that she is ready to go to jail if required. She added that if needed she is ready to hang herself as well. “Ram temple is a matter of belief for me and I have immense pride in it…if I have to go to jail for it I will go, if I have to hang myself for it I will do it,” the firebrand BJP leader, who was part of Ram temple movement, told newspersons after meeting Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

When asked whether the issue was discussed in her meeting with the new Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, she said neither of them is strangers about the matter so it doesn’t require any discussion. “We don’t need to talk about Ram temple…we (Uma and Yogi) are not strangers on this issue… Yogiji’s guru Mahant Adityanath was the leader of the temple movement,” she added.

The Union minister said that since the matter is pending in the Supreme Court she would refrain from speaking much on it but pointed out that the apex court has noted that the matter could be resolved outside the court. The Supreme Court had recently reserved its order on a petition seeking restoration of conspiracy charges against Bharti and other senior BJP leaders, including L K Advani and MM Joshi, in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

On the demand for a separate Bundelkhand state, she said a state reorganisation commission has to be first set up for it where a resolution will have to be moved. “Actually Bundelkhand falls in two states, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh…people on that side are not ready for a separate state…first this matter will have to be resolved,” she told media persons.