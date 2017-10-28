Ram Temple issue: Situation has changed, now people want peace, says Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Talking about the long-running Ram Temple issue, Art of Living founder and Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Saturday said, “Situation has changed, people want peace,” ANI quoted him as saying.(Image: ANI)

Talking about the long-running Ram Temple issue, Art of Living founder and Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Saturday said, “Situation has changed, people want peace,” ANI quoted him as saying. This statement comes after the meeting of Ravi Shankar with the stakeholders involved in the issue. He further said that there is a need for a platform where both the communities involved in the issue show the essence of brotherhood.

Ravi Shankar, who has been trying for an out-of-court settlement to solve the decade-old dispute, defined his position as a non-political one. Talking to ANI, he said, “There were efforts in 2003-04 also but the environment is more positive now. Doing this in my own capacity, it is non-political.” As per the reports, Ravi Shankar had met the representatives of Nirmohi Akhara and All Indian Muslim Personal Law Board to discuss the issue.

Yesterday, the Babri Masjid committee had clearly denied the reports of Ravi Shankar meeting them. Member of Babri Action Committee, Haji Mehboob, had said, “Long back one of Ravi Shankar’s mediators called saying he wants to talk to me and I welcomed it. Maybe he had a conversation with the Hindu representatives but he never talked with us nor had he sent us any message,” ANI quoted him as saying.

He further said, “If he wants to talk to us we will talk as we do not any issue in having a conversing and solving the issue.” Earlier, on the eve of Diwali, high security was beefed up at the disputed site of Ram Janambhoomi. Around 20,000 security personnel were deployed at the site. Faizabad SSP Subhash Singh Baghel, who was the in charge of security system had said, “Ayodhya city is divided in three security zones, we are keeping the security of the red security zone where the disputed site of Ram Janambhoomi falls on the top priority in our security arrangements,” PTI quoted him as saying.