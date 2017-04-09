Ram Temple Issue: BJP MLA Raja Singh threatens to ‘behead those who warn of dire consequences if Ram Mandir built’

Raja Singh said: “To those who warn of dire consequences if Ram Mandir built. We were waiting for you to say this so we can behead you.”

Bharatiya Janata Party Hyderabad MLA Raja Singh on Sunday threatened to behead those “who warn of dire consequences if Ram Mandir built”. Speaking at a public gathering, Raja Singh said: “To those who warn of dire consequences if Ram Mandir built. We were waiting for you to say this so we can behead you.” The statement comes in backdrop of a controversy raked-up after BJP leader Uma Bharti’s statement on Ram Mandir. The leader said that Temple in Ayodhaya was her fervent belief and she was even ready to go to prison for it. Later, party leader Vinay Katiyar on Sunday backed Union Minister Uma Bharti’s statement on Ram Temple row asserting that the saffron party leader is ready to go to jail for the temple. “Uma ji hasn’t said anything wrong and we totally support her for it. Along with her even we will go to jail. Ram Mandir will surely be built and that will happen soon,” Katiyar told ANI.

Speaking on the issue, senior leader Kalraj Mishra stated that the Supreme Court’s verdict would be in the BJP’s favour. “The Supreme Court’s verdict on Ram Temple will be in our favour. The construction of the temple will be done soon and according to the court’s decision,” Mishra told ANI. Bharti has been a key figure in saffron brigae’s am Mandir movement. The BJP put the issue as one of the important subjects in their poll manifesto for Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, Bharti had expressed happiness and appealed for construction of the temple in Ayodhya. The Supreme Court had described the Ram Mandir issue in Ayodhya as “sensitive” and “sentimental”