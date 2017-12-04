Ram temple in Ayodhya will fulfil dreams of ‘temple warriors’, says VHP leader Ambuj Ojha

A Ram temple in Ayodhya will fulfil the dreams of “temple warriors” who had devoted their life to the cause, says a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader ahead of the 25th anniversary of the demolition of the Babri Masjid. (Representative Image)

A Ram temple in Ayodhya will fulfil the dreams of “temple warriors” who had devoted their life to the cause, says a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader ahead of the 25th anniversary of the demolition of the Babri Masjid. The VHP, which is celebrating the demolition anniversary on December 6 as ‘Shaurya Diwas’, has several special events lined up in Ayodhya and the Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow. As the group prepares for the day, Ambuj Ojha, co-media in-charge of VHP’s Awadh region, said the group’s chief Ashok Singhal, Mahant Awaidhyanath, the former chief priest of Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur, Mahant Sri Ramchandra Das Paramhans, former head of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas in Ayodhya, and kar sevaks had sacrificed their lives for the cause. “A Ram temple in Ayodhya will undoubtedly fulfil their dreams,” Ojha told PTI. On December 6, 1992, a large number of ‘kar sevaks’ – religious volunteers – had gathered in the temple town and demolished the 16th-century Babri Masjid, triggering widespread violence in the state and the country.

Though the VHP has been celebrating Shaurya Diwas on December 6 since 1992 every year, Ojha said the commitment to a temple — on what they believe to be the birthplace of Ram — would be strengthened this coming year. “In Lucknow, a Shaurya Sankalp Sabha will be held at Madhav Sabhagar of Saraswati Shishu Mandi Nirala Nagar. “A large number of seers are likely to reach Karsewakpuram and hold a meeting there from 1.00 pm to 4.00 pm,” he said. Preparations are on in full swing at the VHP office here.

There’s 20-year-old Rohit Pandey, who is busy narrating the history of Ayodhya and the demolition to curious visitors. And also Hanuman Yadav, who is in his 50s, discussing the various books, pamphlets and posters related to Ayodhya and Ram temple movement with visitors. “Four other guides and I brief visitors coming here to know the history of Ayodhya and that of Ram temple movement,” said Pandey, who was not born when the demolition took place.

On November 28, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya told PTI in an interview that it was the wish of every Ram devotee to see their god in “thaat” (grandeur) rather in a “taat” (tent house accommodation). “…Lord Ram is still in the same shape, as he was before the dispute structure fell…Everyday he is worshipped as per the tradition and rituals. But he is being worshipped under a taat… he should live in thaat, and a grand Ram temple must be built,” he said.