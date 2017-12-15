Ram temple, Babri masjid dispute: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar says out of court settlement is best

Babri masjid, Ram temple controversy: Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar while speaking to media on Friday said that out of court settlement is the best solution to settle the Ram temple-Babri Masjid dispute. (Twitter/ANI)

Babri masjid, Ram temple controversy: Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar while speaking to media on Friday said that out of court settlement is the best solution to settle the Ram temple-Babri Masjid dispute. In a bid to mediate a solution between the tussling parties, Ravi Shankar, in Kolkata, said, “I am speaking to many stakeholders, both the communities should come together, out of court settlement is the best.” Last month, Ravi Shankar offered to mediate in the Ayodhya dispute and said that there was a ray of hope in resolving the case. A few days later, Ravi Shankar met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, following the meet he urged to settle the dispute unity and with amity. He said that he will speak to all stakeholders related to the dispute. Yogi Adityanath said though dialogue did not sound optimistic and told the media that though the government is not a stakeholder in the dispute but he has spoken to all concerned and assured that if they could come to a decision the government would support it otherwise, he pointed out that the court was the only option left.

Meanwhile, Ravi Shankar met with Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangimahli and other senior members of the AIMPLB, members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Dinendra Das of Nirmohi Akhara and claimed to have received “very good and positive signs” even though his involvement was met with resistance from the Muslim board as well as the Hindu ‘outfit.

A day after he met with all the stakeholders, a senior SP leader Ramashankar Vidyarthi called Ravi Shankar a ‘pawn’ used by the BJP to polarise the Hindu vote bank. Vidyarthi questioned BJP’s move of taking out ‘Rath Yatra’ and said that the spiritual leader’s attempt to negotiate has met with tepid and sceptical response from all the major shareholders and they have expressed their reservations against Ravi Shankar’s involvement. According to PTI, Ramashankar said, “The BJP has its government today both in the state and at the Centre. Who can stop them for getting the Ram Temple constructed in Ayodhya?”.

The Supreme Court is set to hear the case on January 5, a day before the 25th Anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition. In 2010, the Allahabad court had ruled a three-way division of the 2.77 acre land between Nirmohi Akhara, Lord Ram Lalla and Sunni Waqf Board.