Ram Rahim’s daughter Honeypreet has no money to hire a lawyer; Here’s what she has done to get funds now

Honeypreet Insaan, Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Ram Rahim’s alleged daughter, has written a letter to the jail administration. Accused of inciting violence in Panchkula and other places in the wake of the jailing of Ram Rahim, Honeypreet has written that she does not have funds to fight her case right now. In her letter, Honeypreet told the jail authorities that SIT has filed a charge sheet in the court and she needs to hire a lawyer. However, all of her three bank accounts have been seized, Dainik Bhaskar has reported. The said charge sheet against Honeypreet Insaan was filed on August 25. It says that Dera officials, along with Honeypreet, had invited followers from Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. These people were given wooden sticks, stones, weapons apart from petrol and diesel to make petrol bombs. The followers and hired goons were asked to target government buildings, media vehicles, police forces to vent their anger. It was done to topple Haryana and Union government, as per a report. Along with Honeypreet, eleven others have been charged with sedition, criminal conspiracy, besides other offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Also, 3 others have been charged under Section 216 of the IPC (Harbouring offender who has escaped from custody or whose apprehension has been ordered) for giving shelter to Honeypreet when she was on the run.

Recently, Honeypreet shocked officials when she revealed about her escape plan with Dera chief. Honeypreet allegedly told police that she wanted to settle down with Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a foreign country. She revealed that the riots were part of the strategy to pull Ram Rahim away from police custody. The planning for the Panchkula violence was started on August 17 in a meeting which was chaired by Honeypreet Insan. The Dera spokesperson Aditya Insan was also part of the meeting in which a conspiracy to attack the police, security forces and damaging the public and private property was planned, as per India Today report.

It was also revealed that Honeypreet was carrying the duo’s passports, documents of Dera properties, bank cheques, credit cards and other important things with her in a suitcase to the court. It was the same suitcase which was loaded in the car in which Ram Rahim was brought to Panchkula.