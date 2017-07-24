Ram Nath Kovind’s college to celebrate his swearing in as President

Kovind has also invited three of his friends — Satish Chandra Misra, Madhusudan Goel and Dr Jai Gopal — to attend the oath-taking ceremony. (Image Source: Reuters)

Students, teachers and staff of the college where Ram Nath Kovind studied up to intermediate level are planning hearty celebrations for tomorrow when he will be sworn-in as the 14th President of India. Thrilled over one of their own ascending to the top-most constitutional post in the country, the management of the BNSD Intermediate College has decided to illuminate the premises and organise a community feast tomorrow. The college is also busy making preparations for a live telecast of the oath-taking ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan for its enthusiastic students and staff members.

Principal R C Singh said the students and teachers would also distribute sweets in and outside the college. BJP activists will celebrate the day as the “Gaurav Diwas” in the city, district unit president Surendra Maithani said. Meanwhile, eight members of the President-elect’s family left for the national capital last night by the Shram Shakti Express. Kovind’s elder brother Pyarelal, sister-in-law Vidyavati, cousins Deepak, Pankaj, Shivkumar, Hemlata and Kamlesh, and Alok, the elder brother’s son-in-law, will be present at the swearing-in ceremony.

Kovind’s sister-in-law carried with her ‘Rasiaur’, a sweet dish made with rice and sugarcane juice, and ‘Laddus’, which are among Kovind’s favourite foods. “I will also prepare ‘Kadhi’ in the Rashtrapati Bhawan as Kovind is very fond of it,” Vidyawati said. Kovind has also invited three of his friends — Satish Chandra Misra, Madhusudan Goel and Dr Jai Gopal — to attend the oath-taking ceremony.