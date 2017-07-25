Ram Nath Kovind swearing in ceremony Live Updates: India all set to get its 14th President as Pranab Mukherjee exits Rashtrapati Bhawan

Ram Nath Kovind swearing in ceremony Live Updates: President-elect Ram Nath Kovind will be sworn in as the 14th President of India today. (PTI image)

Ram Nath Kovind swearing in ceremony Live Updates: President-elect Ram Nath Kovind will be sworn in as the 14th President of India today. The swearing-in ceremony will take place in Parliament-House. As per the tradition, Kovind will come to Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt escorted by the Military Secretary to the President. It has been learned that Kovind will also visit Raj Ghat. The 71-year-old defeated opposition candidate Meira Kumar. The former Bihar governor managed to secure 65.65 percent of the votes in the electoral college. In Parliament, Kovind will be welcomed by the Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and the Vice-President Hamid Ansari , who is also the Chairman of Rajya Sabha. Kovind will be escorted to the Central Hall. As per norm, Kovind will be administered the oath of office and secrecy by Chief Justice of India J S Khehar. Apart from them Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers and governors will be present in the event. Pranab Mukherjee had completed his five-year term yesterday.

Track LIVE UPDATES here

9:40 am: When he became a Member of Parliament, people from his village offered money but he said that they should donate it to help getting other women married off. He received about 12 silver crowns, all of which he donated towards this cause.

9:37 am: Kovind has extended financial help to at least 30 women in his village for getting married.

9:35 am: While Kovind would play Kabaddi and gilli-danda in his childhood, his favourite game was Pithhu-aakash with a stone and a ball. He has memorized certain quatrains of the Ramcharitmanas.

9:30 am: In his village, Kovind’s favourite primary teacher was Shambhudayal Tripathi who taught him Hindi. Kovind was a good swimmer. He would bathe in the Sengar River with his friends on his way to home from school.

9:25 am: Kovind is fond of Sugarcane-rice pudding. Pulses like black-gram and kidney beans are his favourites. The President-elect wears Khadi spun on hand looms, preferably Kurta-pajama. The pajama is cut like pants from a tailor in Lucknow known as Noor Lahak.

9:20 am: Ram Nath Kovind’s first vehicle was a Vespa scooter which he bought at the age of 30, in 1975. He had been married for a year by then.

9:18 am: The polling was marked by cross-voting in various states where many opposition members favoured Kovind.

9:15 am: The vice-presidential election will be held on August 5. While BJP has nominated a former party president, Venkaiah Naidu, the opposition has fielded former West Bengal governor Gopal Krishna Gandhi.

9:10 am: The electoral college comprises of Members of Parliament and members of legislative assemblies of all states. While the value of an MLA’s vote depends on the population of his or her state, the value of an MP’s vote remains the same at 708.

9:05 am: While 522 MPs voted for Kovind, Kumar secured support of 225 parliamentarians.

9:02 am: A total of 768 out of 771 eligible MPs cast votes. Likewise, 4083 out of 4109 eligible MLAs cast their votes, registering a turnout of nearly 100 percent.

9:00 am: PM Narendra Modi and BJP had played a masterstroke by fielding a Dalit candidate as part of its outreach to woo the backward communities, which several opposition parties found difficult to oppose given the political sensitivites.

8:57 am: This forced the opposition to follow suit and put up Meira Kumar, a diplomat- turned-politician, in a Dalit vs Dalit fight.

8:55 am: Even after the UP victory, the BJP-led NDA was slightly short of majority and had to rely on the support of non-NDA parties such as TRS in Telangana, AIADMK factions and DMK in Tamil Nadu, the JD(U) in Bihar, and BJD in Odisha

8:52 am: Kovind’s victory is partly due to the BJP’s massive victory in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections earlier this year. This gave the party a big boost in the electoral college numbers, as per reports.

8:50 am: He is also the second Dalit to occupy Rashtrapati Bhavan after K.R. Narayanan. Previous presidents have included a Sikh and two Muslims.

8:47 am: Kovind is the first BJP member to be elected president.

8:45 am: “I never aspired to be the president. My win is a message to those discharging their duties with integrity. My election as the President is an evidence of the greatness of Indian democracy,” Kovind told the media after his victory was announced. “I am feeling emotional.”

8:40 am: The winning margin was not as big as forecast by the BJP, which had projected a 70 per cent vote for Kovind. Outgoing President Pranab Mukherjee had received votes valued at 7,13,763.

8:35 am: A former Bihar governor, Kovind received 2930 votes with a value of 7,02,044, said election Returning Officer Anoop Mishra. Kumar got 1844 votes with a value of 3,67,314.

8:30 am: Ram Nath Kovind, a low-key lawyer-turned-politician, was elected as India’s 14th President, the first BJP member and the second Dalit to occupy the country’s highest office.