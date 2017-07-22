Ram Nath Kovind swearing in ceremony as President of India: How the grand function will take place and who all will attend; top things to know

The 71-year-old Kovind has defeated joint opposition candidate Meira Kumar, a former Lok Sabha speaker, after garnering 65.65 percent of the votes in the electoral college. (PTI)

With the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Ram Nath Kovind to be held on July 25, India is all set to get its new 14th first citizen just after three days from now. Like his predecessor President Pranab Mukherjee, Ram Nath Kovind has also desired to go to Rajghat before entering Rashtrapati Bhavan. The full dress rehearsal preparations have already begun for the ceremony. The 71-year-old Kovind has defeated joint opposition candidate Meira Kumar, a former Lok Sabha speaker, after garnering 65.65 percent of the votes in the electoral college. Kovind is the second Dalit to occupy Rashtrapati Bhavan after KR Narayanan. He is the first BJP member to be elected president. Here are top things you need to know about the swearing-in ceremony of the President of India:

1. The President-elect will take the oath a day after President Pranab Mukherjee demits office, on July 24. The oath taking ceremony is administered by the Chief Justice of India or in his absence, the senior-most Judge of the Supreme Court, as per First Post. The President shall hold office for a term of 5 years from the date on which he enters the office, according to the Article 56.

2. On the morning of the swearing-in day, the President-elect comes to Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt escorted by the Military Secretary to the President. Then the President-elect and the incumbent go in a ceremonial cavalcade travelling in the same car to the Parliament. They are received in the Parliament by the presiding officers of the two Houses, i.e. the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Vice-President, who is also the Chairman of Rajya Sabha, and are escorted to the Central Hall.

3. After taking the oath the President’s Bodyguard — a ceremonial unit — will escort the newly sworn in President to the president’s official residence, Rashtrapati Bhavan.

4. Besides Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is reported that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das and other senior leaders will attend the swearing-in ceremony.

5. Ram Nath Kovind’s elder brother Pyarelal has said he made all the preparations a month back. He said he has got two new sets of kurta-pyjama stitched and he will wear one when he meets Kovind on July 23 and the other on the day he takes oath, as per Hindustan Times report.

6. The United States has also congratulated Ram Nath Kovind. “We want to congratulate the President-elect Ramnath Kovind on his victory. We look forward to working with the president-elect on regional and global issues,” State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert said, as per PTI.

7. Ram Nath Kovind secured 2930 votes with value of 7,02,044 while his opponent Meira Kumar got 1,844 votes with the value of 3,67,314, as per PTI.