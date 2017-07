President Ram Nath Kovind today takes the oath as the 14th Indian President.(ANI)

Ram Nath Kovind swearing in ceremony: The 14th President of India has taken the oath of office today, and in his first speech in this high post, he began by thanking the gathering including Pranab Mukherjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Speaker Sumitra Mahajan in the Central Hall of Parliament. He thereafter said, “I am accepting this position with all humility and I am grateful for this responsibility.”