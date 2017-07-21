Ram Nath Kovind set to be sworn in in as 14th President of India, here is how PM Narendra Modi government planned 3-day farewell for Pranab Mukherjee

PM Narendra Modi will bid adieu to Pranab Mukherjee by hosting dinner for him at the Hyderabad House. (PTI)

After NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind was elected as the next President of India, it is time for Pranab Mukherjee to exit the high office after 5 years to make way for the former Bihar Governor who had contested and won against Opposition candidate Meira Kumar. He will sworn in on July 25 in the presence of outgoing President Mukherjee and both he and Kovind will come down to the Central Hall of Parliament together where Kovind will make his acceptance speech. Following which Mukherjee will move out of the Rashtrapati Bhavan officially on the same day. While Kovind will head for Rashtrapati Bhawa – Raisina Hill- Mukherjee will shift to his new home in Lutyens’ Delhi at 10, Rajaji Marg. With this, the preparation is on to bid adieu to the 13th President. There are at least three farewell gatherings planned for President Mukherjee hosted from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan, reports Times of India. Here is a list of events scheduled to be organized in honour of Pranab Mukherjee:

– PM Narendra Modi will bid adieu to Mukherjee by hosting dinner for him at the Hyderabad House. His full council of ministers will be present there, said the report. PM Modi was the one to wish President-elect Ram Nath Kovind soon after the results were declared. Soon after the victory of Kovind, He took to Twitter and congratulated him by saying “Congratulations to Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji on being elected the President of India! Best wishes for a fruitful & inspiring tenure.”

– The next farewell gathering for Mukherjee will be hosted by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. And a high tea, MPs will give Mukherjee a send-off at the Central Hall. The outgoing President will also be felicitated with a coffee table book with photos and other elements, confirmed Sumitra Mahajan in the TOI report. Along with it, he will be given a memento with signatures of more than 600 MPs, she said.

– Moreover, a special screening of Tigmanshu Dhulia’s film “Raag Desh“ co-produced by Rajya Sabha TV will be held on July 24 for Mukherjee.

On July 24, Pranab Mukherjee will, for the last time, address the nation as the 13th President.