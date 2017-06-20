Ram Nath Kovind resigns as Bihar governor, West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi given additional charge

Ram Nath Kovind, NDA candidate for Presidential Election 2017, has resigned from his post as Bihar Governor, ANI reported. With the resignation, West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi has been given the additional charge of Bihar. As per the Constitution Of India, Kovind can’t hold any office of profit to be eligible for the presidential elections. Kovind’s resignation comes a day after he was announced as BJP’s presidential candidate by party chief Amit Shah. Soon after announcing Kovind’s candidature, Amit Shah took to twitter and congratulated Kovind. “Congratulations to Shri Ramnath Kovind ji on being announced as the Presidential candidate of NDA,” Shah Tweeted. “I believe that all political parties will come forward and support NDA’s candidate for the President’s office,” Shah added. PM Narendra Modi also expressed his confidence in Kovind and extended his greetings. “I am sure Shri Ram Nath Kovind will make an exceptional President & continue to be a strong voice for the poor, downtrodden & marginalised,” Modi said. “With his illustrious background in the legal arena, Shri Kovind’s knowledge and understanding of the Constitution will benefit the nation,” Prime Minister added. “Shri Ram Nath Kovind, a farmer’s son, comes from a humble background. He devoted his life to public service & worked for poor & marginalised,” Modi said.
Meanwhile opposition parties – Congress and Janata Dal (United) – are scheduled to hold a meet in Patna later today, to discuss the presidential elections. Kovind, a Dalit leader from Kanpur, was named presidential Candidate after a meeting which was chaired by Amit Shah and attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On the other hand, Opposition parties are yet to release the name of a candidate for the Presidential race.
Further inputs awaited