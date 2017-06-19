Ram Nath Kovind Presidential election 2017: From Congress to CPI(M), unimpressed Opposition targets NDA for unilateral decision

Congress, speaking to media, said that the opposition was not taken into confidence for the decision. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

Ram Nath Kovind Presidential election 2017: Opposition parties on Monday termed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) choice to name R N Kovind as NDA’s presidential pick a ‘unilateral decision’. Congress, speaking to media, said that the opposition was not taken into confidence for the decision. “BJP leaders, when they met us said will inform you before any announcement for a consensus, but they informed after decision,” Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said. “We are not going to comment on this decision yet, nothing to say,”: Ghulam Nabi Azad added. Also, Communist Party of India-Marxist chief Sitaram Yechury said that National Democratic Alliance (NDA) representatives had assured him to make a consultation before the announcement a name. “Ram Nath Kovind ji RSS ke Dalit sakha ke pramukh thay, wo ek rajneeti hua na. Ye seedhi seedhi rajneetik takrao hai.” (Ram Nath Kovind was the chief of RSS’ SC wing. It’s a straight political confrontation) Sitaram Yechury was quoted as saying by ANI. “Opposition parties are meeting on 22nd. Only once in history of independent India has the president of India been elected uncontested,” Yechury added.

Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress too echoed Congress and Left. TMC said that they got to know about Kovind’s candidature through BJP’s press conference. “The name was announced at the BJP Press conference. That’s how we got to know. Not even informed,” TMC said. TMC leader Derek O Brien took a jibe at Kovind and said that he had to “The name was announced at the BJP Press conference. That’s how we got to know. Not even informed,” TMC said.

Read | How is Indian President elected: All you need to know about process of Presidential election 2017

Earlier, Ram Nath Kovind, Governor of Bihar and senior low-key Bharatiya Janata Party leader was declared as NDA’s nominee for Presidential Elections 2017. Speaking on party’s decision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Kovind will make into an exceptional President. “I am sure Shri Ram Nath Kovind will make an exceptional President & continue to be a strong voice for the poor, downtrodden & marginalised,” Modi said. “With his illustrious background in the legal arena, Shri Kovind’s knowledge and understanding of the Constitution will benefit the nation,” Prime Minister added. “Shri Ram Nath Kovind, a farmer’s son, comes from a humble background. He devoted his life to public service & worked for poor & marginalised,” Modi said.