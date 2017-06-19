  3. Ram Nath Kovind Presidential election 2017: BJP declares name of NDA Presidential candidate; check out the Twitter reactions

Ram Nath Kovind Presidential election 2017: BJP declares name of NDA Presidential candidate; check out the Twitter reactions

Ram Nath Kovind Presidential election 2017: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah on Monday declared the name of its presidential candidate after the meeting held in Delhi attended by Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi and all the BJP leaders like Sushma Swaraj, Rajnath Singh, Venkaiah Naidu and others. Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind will […]

By: | New Delhi | Updated: June 19, 2017 3:59 PM
Ram Nath Kovind Presidential election 2017, Ram Nath Kovind, Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind, BJP President Amit Shah, President of India, Pranad Mukherjee, Ram Nath Kovind dalit leader, dalit leader, BJP Presidential candidate, who is kovind, Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind will be the ruling alliance’s Presidential candidate. (Source: PTI)

Ram Nath Kovind Presidential election 2017: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah on Monday declared the name of its presidential candidate after the meeting held in Delhi attended by Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi and all the BJP leaders like Sushma Swaraj, Rajnath Singh, Venkaiah Naidu and others. Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind will be the ruling alliance’s Presidential candidate and most likely the new President of India. The 70-year-old Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind is a Dalit leader from Kanpur. The BJP decided to make Kovind the party’s presidential Candidate after a meeting which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Opposition parties are yet to release the name of a candidate for the Presidential race. Twitter is all abuzz after BJP picked Ram Nath Kovind to be their Presidential candidate.

Opposition parties will meet on June 22 to discuss their Presidential nominee, according to ANI.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top