Ram Nath Kovind Presidential election 2017: BJP declares name of NDA Presidential candidate; check out the Twitter reactions

Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind will be the ruling alliance’s Presidential candidate. (Source: PTI)

Ram Nath Kovind Presidential election 2017: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah on Monday declared the name of its presidential candidate after the meeting held in Delhi attended by Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi and all the BJP leaders like Sushma Swaraj, Rajnath Singh, Venkaiah Naidu and others. Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind will be the ruling alliance’s Presidential candidate and most likely the new President of India. The 70-year-old Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind is a Dalit leader from Kanpur. The BJP decided to make Kovind the party’s presidential Candidate after a meeting which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Opposition parties are yet to release the name of a candidate for the Presidential race. Twitter is all abuzz after BJP picked Ram Nath Kovind to be their Presidential candidate.

Shri Ram Nath Kovind, a farmer’s son, comes from a humble background. He devoted his life to public service & worked for poor & marginalised — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 19, 2017

With his illustrious background in the legal arena, Shri Kovind’s knowledge and understanding of the Constitution will benefit the nation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 19, 2017

I am sure Shri Ram Nath Kovind will make an exceptional President & continue to be a strong voice for the poor, downtrodden & marginalised. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 19, 2017

Congratulations to Shri Ramnath Kovind ji on being announced as the Presidential candidate of NDA (National Democratic Alliance). pic.twitter.com/pufVBCOrEH — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 19, 2017

I believe that all political parties will come forward and support NDA’s candidate for the President’s office. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 19, 2017

Congratulations to Shri #RamnathKovind ji on being nominated as NDA Presidential candidate ! pic.twitter.com/xIWtWI4p9P — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) June 19, 2017

Breaking: Bihar governor Ram Nath Kovind to be NDA’s prez nominee. Major surprise — Minhaz Merchant (@MinhazMerchant) June 19, 2017

Congratulations to Shri #RamnathKovind ji on being nominated as #Presidentialcandidate of NDA. — Shahnawaz Hussain (@ShahnawazBJP) June 19, 2017

For 6 yrs i served alongside Ramnath Kovind ji in the Rajya Sabha, it was his 2nd term & my 1st. He came across as calm, focussed & thorough — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) June 19, 2017

Congratulations to Bihar Governor Shri #RamnathKovind ji for being nominated as the Presidential Nominee of NDA. #PresidentialElection — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) June 19, 2017

How many of you logged onto Wikipedia today ? I did. #RamNathKovind — Derek O’Brien (@quizderek) June 19, 2017

Opposition parties will meet on June 22 to discuss their Presidential nominee, according to ANI.