Presidential election 2017 LIVE Updates: NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind gets grand welcome at Delhi airport, to meet PM Narendra Modi shortly

NDA Presidential candidate Ram Nath Govind got a big and rousing welcome as he reached Delhi airport. (ANI photo)

Ram Nath Kovind Presidential election 2017 live updates: Taking everyone by surprise, BJP chief Amit Shah on Monday announced the name of BJP led NDA candidate for Presidential election. BJP veteran Ram Nath Kovind has been announced as NDA candidate. He is currently serving as Bihar Governor. The big development came after BJP Parliamentary Board meet ended at the party headquarters in Delhi. The BJP Parliamentary Board, the party’s highest decision-making body, held a meet on Monday to take a decision on NDA’s Presidential nominee. Most of the BJP bigwigs including PM Narendra Modi, party president Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Sushma Swaraj, Arun Jaitley, Venkaiah Naidu had attended the meet.

Here are all the LIVE and LATEST updates:-

11:01 PM: Addressing the 51st Foundation Day function of sHIV Sena in Mumbai, Uddhav Thackeray had said his party will not support Kovind’s candidature if his candidature is aimed at getting Dalit votes, says news agency.

10:40 PM: With BJP announcing Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind as the NDA’s presidential candidate, its ally Shiv Sena has refrained from spelling out its stand on backing him, says PTI report.

Delhi: Bihar Governor and NDA presidential nominee #RamNathKovind met BJP president Amit Shah. pic.twitter.com/QJTm2h4Q7x — ANI (@ANI_news) June 19, 2017

9: 45 PM: Bihar Governor and NDA presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind reaches BJP president Amit Shah’s residence.

9: 35 PM: Office of president of India is above political considerations & Biju Janata Dal wants to keep it above politics: N Patnaik Ram Nath Kovind

9: 15 PM: BJD has decided to support the candidature of Ram Nath Govind, said Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

8: 45 PM: Ram Nath Kovind met PM Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah

#WATCH: Bihar Governor and NDA presidential nominee #RamNathKovind meets PM Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/dAhXJG9R20 — ANI (@ANI_news) June 19, 2017

8: 30 PM: Bihar Governor and NDA presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind arrives to meet PM Modi in Delhi

7:57 PM: But if it is for the development of the nation then we may support, says Uddhav Thackeray

7:48 PM: If someone is trying to make a Dalit a President with the purpose of gaining a vote bank then we are not with them, says Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

7:12 PM: NDA’s Presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind reaches Delhi airport, will meet PM Narendra Modi shortly

6:48 PM: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee says that the candidate for the President of India post should be someone who could be beneficial for the nation.

“Someone of the stature of Pranab Mukherjee, or even Sushma Swaraj or Advani ji may have been made the candidate.” she added.

6:15 PM: Ram Nath Kovind thanks people of Bihar for support

5:34 PM: Ram Nath Kovind waves to people outside Raj Bhawan in Patna as he leaves for Delhi to meet PM Modi – VIDEO

#WATCH: NDA presidential nominee #RamNathKovind waves to people outside Raj Bhawan in Patna as he leaves for Delhi to meet PM Modi pic.twitter.com/HJo3wMcsxB — ANI (@ANI_news) June 19, 2017

5:20 PM Bihar Governor and NDA presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind leaves for Delhi, will meet PM Narendra Modi

5:18 PM Celebrations begin outside BJP office in Lucknow after Ram Nath Kovind was declared NDA presidential candidate

5:15 PM: Under his leadership India will prosper and the oppressed will get justice: Nitin Gadkari on Ram Nath Kovind

5:10 PM: Shiv Sena says it is still undecided on the support to NDA presidential candidate

4:54 PM: As Ram Nath Kovind is a Dalit we are positive on his name, but only if opposition doesn’t announce a popular Dalit name: BSP chief Mayawati

4:42 PM: There are other big Dalit leaders in India. Ram Nath Kovind was leader of Dalit Morcha of BJP, so they have made him candidate: WB CM Mamata Banerjee

4:40 PM: Opposition will meet on 22nd June, only then we can announce our decision: Mamata Banerjee

4:35 PM: Bihar Governor and NDA presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind to meet PM Narendra Modi today

4:30 PM: Matter of happiness for me personally. As far as support is concerned, can’t say anything right now. it is too early to say: Nitish Kumar.

4:20 PM: We support Ram Nath Kovind for next President of India, CM KC Rao had informed PM Modi about it already: K Kavitha,TRS leader

4:15 PM: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar reached Raj Bhawan to meet Governor Ram Nath Kovind

4:04 PM: “Oppostion parties are meeting on 22nd June, only once in history of independent India has the president of India been elected uncontested,” says CPI leader Sitaram Yechury.

3:50 PM: Soon after Ram Nath Kovind’s name was announced as BJP’s pick for the upcoming presidential polls, neighbours of the incumbent Bihar Governor were spotted celebrating the news outside his home in Kanpur.

3:45 PM: Even the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged everyone to support son of UP Ram Nath Kovind. He said, “I appeal to all political parties of UP to support son of UP, Ram Nath Kovind for president, rising above politics.”

#WATCH: Ram Nath Kovind’s selection is a matter of pride for Uttar Pradesh, says Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath #KovindForPresident pic.twitter.com/HixQ3EW55R — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) June 19, 2017

3:40 PM: Speaking to ANI on BJP’s president pick, Union Minister Ramvilas Paswan said, “Sabko samarthan karna chahiye, jo nahi karenge to maana jaayega ki vo dalit virodhi hain (Everyone should support BJP’s Presidential nominee. Those who will not will be considered as anti-Dalits).”

3:30 PM: Speaking on BJP’s presidential candidate announcement, Congress spokesperson Ghulam Nabi Azad said, the party has not decided on the Ram Nath Kovind’s candidature. “BJP leaders when they met us said will inform you before any announcement for a consensus, but they informed after decision,” he added.

3:24 PM: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu says TDP will offer full support to NDA’s presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind

3:15 PM: “Shri Ram Nath Kovind, a farmer’s son, comes from a humble background. He devoted his life to public service & worked for poor & marginalised,” tweets PM Narendra Modi.

3:06 PM: PM Narendra Modi praises Ram Nath Kovind in a series of tweets after latter was announced BJP led NDA candidate for Presidential election

3:04 PM: JDU leader Sharad Yadav says, “Will decide on presidential nominee after meeting of opposition; will discuss NDA nominee Ram Nath Govind as well.”

3:00 PM: BJP chief Amit Shah says Congress President Sonia Gandhi will decide on the presidential nominee and will let him know after discussion

2:55 PM: According to ANI, Venkaiah Naidu had informed LK Advani and MM Joshi before announcement of name of Ram Nath Kovind as the NDA presidential candidate

2:50 PM: PM Narendra Modi has spoken to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu and Tamil Nadu CM E Palaniswamy, reports news agency ANI

2:48 PM: Ram Nath Kovind may file his nomination for President on June 23, says BJP chief Amit Shah

2:45 PM: Meeting of Opposition parties on Presidential elections to be held on 22nd June

2:40 PM: Telangana CM and TRS Chief KCR extends support to NDA’s presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind after speaking to PM Narendra Modi

2:35 PM: Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind named as NDA Presidential candidate.

2:30 PM: BJP President Amit Shah addressed media today and revealed the name of the NDA Presidential candidate.