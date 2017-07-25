Ram Nath Kovind oath taking ceremony: PM Narendra Modi takes to Twitter, congratulates new President of India

“Very inspiring address by President Ram Nath Kovind Ji, which beautifully summed up the essence of India’s strengths, democracy & diversity,” PM Narendra Modi tweeted. (AP)

Ram Nath Kovind oath taking ceremony: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated Ram Nath Kovind on taking oath as the President of India and said his address was very inspiring. “Very inspiring address by President Ram Nath Kovind Ji, which beautifully summed up the essence of India’s strengths, democracy & diversity,” he tweeted. “Congratulations to Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji on taking oath as the President of India,” the prime minister said in another tweet. The 14th President of India Ram Nath Kovind has taken the oath of office today, and in his first speech in this high post, he began by thanking the gathering including Pranab Mukherjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Speaker Sumitra Mahajan in the Central Hall of Parliament. He thereafter said, “I am accepting this position with all humility and I am grateful for this responsibility.” The oath taking ceremony was administered by the Chief Justice of India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and others were also present at the ceremony.

The President said, “I am grateful to all my countrymen who gave me this position.” Hailing the diversity of opinion in the country, he said. “We have sometimes agreed and disagreed while debating in Parliament but we respect everyone’s view and that is the beauty of democracy.” he also expressed his amazement that he belongs to a very small village and now he is standing in this most august space. “We are diverse, yet united and one,” he added.

Kovind said, he is privileged to walk on the same path as Dr Radhakrishnan, Dr Abdul Kalam and Pranab Mukherjee and added that he comes from a very simple background and his journey has been long. Speaking about inclusiveness in building the nation, the President said “Nation-building cannot be done only through government. The government can only be a guide. National pride is what contributes to nation-building,” as per CNN News 18. Kovind said that he is proud of every citizen of India. Ending his speech, the President said “We need to sculpt a high-growth economy, an educated economy and an egalitarian society. This was the vision of Mahatma Gandhi and Deen Dayal Upadhyay.” President Ram Nath Kovind will leave for Rashtrapati Bhavan where an inter-services guard of honour will be given to him and courtesies will be extended to the outgoing President, Pranab Mukherjee. After that Kovind will drop Mukherjee at his new residence at 10, Rajaji Marg.