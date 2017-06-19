Ram Nath Kovind is NDA pick for President of India election; Derek O Brien unleashes taunt at BJP

“How many of you logged onto Wikipedia today ? I did. #RamNathKovind,” Brien said. (ANI)

Ram Nath Kovind is NDA pick for President of India election: Senior Trinamool Congress leader Derek OBrien took a dig at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind. Taunting the BJP over its pick, OBrien said that he had to log on to Wikipedia and enquire about this candidate. “How many of you logged onto Wikipedia today ? I did. #RamNathKovind,” Brien said. Meanwhile, his party, TMC re-tweeted his post and asked that party was not even informed about the candidate. “The name was announced at the BJP Press conference. That’s how we got to know. Not even informed,” OBrien said. Earlier, Opposition parties Congress and Communist Party of India-Marxist, termed Kovind candidature an unilateral decision by BJP. Adressing a press conference on the decision, Congress spokesperson Ghulam Nabi Azad said that the opposition was not taken into confidence for the decision. “BJP leaders when they met us said will inform you before any announcement for a consensus,but they informed after decision,” Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said. “We are not going to comment on this decision yet, nothing to say,” Ghulam Nabi Azad added.

Later, CPI(M) chief Sitaram Yechury also echoed Ghulam Nabi Azad, and said that BJP didn’t consult his party before the announcement. “Ram Nath Kovind ji RSS ke Dalit sakha ke pramukh thay, wo ek rajneeti hua na. Ye seedhi seedhi rajneetik takrao hai, (Ram Nath Kovind was the chief of RSS’ SC wing. It’s a straight political confrontation)” Sitaram Yechury was quoted as saying by ANI. “Opposition parties are meeting on 22nd. Only once in history of independent India has the president of India been elected uncontested,” Yechury added.

Hoowever, Nitish Kumar, Bihar Chief Minister, said that Kovind’s candidature is a matter of pride for him personally. He also lauded Kovind for upholding the costitutional values during his regime. “He has done exemplary work (as Guv of Bihar), worked with impartiality, maintained an ideal relationship with the state govt,” Nitish Kumar said. “Matter of happiness for me personally. As far as support is concerned, can’t say anything right now. it is too early to say,” Kumar added.