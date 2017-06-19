Ram Nath Kovind is NDA pick for president; Nitish Kumar happy, but mum on support

Presidential election 2017: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar exchange greeting state governor Ram Nath Kovind at an Roza-Iftaar party in Patna on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

Ram Nath Kovind Presidential election 2017: Bihar Chief Minister on Monday expressed extreme happiness on the naming of state governor Ram Nath Kovind as National Democratic Alliance (NDA) choice for the Presidential Elections 2017. Speaking to media outside Kovind’s residence, Kumar said that Bihar governor’s candidature is a matter of pride for him. He added that it was his moral responsibility to meet Kovind in person and congratulate him. The chief minister further praised the governor for upholding constitutional values in the state during his tenure. “He has done exemplary work (as Guv of Bihar), worked with impartiality, maintained an ideal relationship with the state govt,” Nitish Kumar said. “Matter of happiness for me personally. As far as support is concerned, can’t say anything right now. it is too early to say,” Kumar added. Earlier, opposition parties termed Kovind candidature an ‘unilateral decision’ by BJP. Congress, speaking to media, said that the opposition was not taken into confidence for the decision.

“BJP leaders when they met us said will inform you before any announcement for a consensus,but they informed after decision,” Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said. “We are not going to comment on this decision yet, nothing to say,”: Ghulam Nabi Azad added. Also, Communist Party of India-Marxist chief Sitaram Yechury echoed Azad, and said that BJP didn’t consult his party before the announcement. “Ram Nath Kovind ji RSS ke Dalit sakha ke pramukh thay, wo ek rajneeti hua na. Ye seedhi seedhi rajneetik takrao hai, (Ram Nath Kovind was the chief of RSS’ SC wing. It’s a straight political confrontation)” Sitaram Yechury was quoted as saying by ANI. “Opposition parties are meeting on 22nd. Only once in history of independent India has the president of India been elected uncontested,” Yechury added.

Earlier, Kovind, Governor of Bihar and senior low-key Bharatiya Janata Party leader was declared as NDA’s nominee for Presidential Elections 2017. Speaking on party’s decision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Kovind will make into an exceptional President. “I am sure Shri Ram Nath Kovind will make an exceptional President & continue to be a strong voice for the poor, downtrodden & marginalised,” Modi said. “With his illustrious background in the legal arena, Shri Kovind’s knowledge and understanding of the Constitution will benefit the nation,” Prime Minister added. “Shri Ram Nath Kovind, a farmer’s son, comes from a humble background. He devoted his life to public service & worked for poor & marginalised,” Modi said.