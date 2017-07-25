Ram Nath Kovind swearing in ceremony: 5 key takeaways from the new President of India speech

Ram Nath Kovind swearing in ceremony: India’s 14th President, Ram Nath Kovind, was sworn in today at the Central Hall of Parliament. President Kovind was administered oath by the Chief Justice of India, JS Khehar. (Photo: PTI)

Ram Nath Kovind swearing in ceremony: India’s 14th President, Ram Nath Kovind, was sworn in today at the Central Hall of Parliament. President Kovind was administered the oath by the Chief Justice of India, JS Khehar. The members seen at the oath-taking ceremony included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Hamid Ansari, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, the state Governors, the state Chief Ministers, the Union Ministers, the Ambassadors, Civil and Military officers and other diplomats. Before the swearing-in ceremony, President Kovind visited Rajghat in order to pay respect to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi. Post that, he headed towards Parliament where he was sworn in as the 14th President of India.

He began his speech by saying that it was an honour and expressed his gratitude to the August gathering for reposing faith in him. During his speech, he mentioned how several memories from the past flashed in front of his eyes as he walked into the Parliament today. He said that the Parliament is a place where debates and discussions take place to take the country forward. During his speech, he mentioned that he believes India is a country that is proud of its culture and vast heritage and it was now time ‘we prove ourselves to the world’. He went on to say that every citizen in India contributes towards nation building. Here are 5 key takeaways from President Kovind first speech today:

1. India believes in the philosophy of “World is one family.”

2. As a nation, we have achieved a lot. A lot more needs to be achieved.

3. Let’s show the world what India is capable of.

4. Every citizen of India is a nation builder.

5. Our efforts will pave way for a more developed India.