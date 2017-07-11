Ram Mandir will be constructed: Union minister Mahesh Sharma

Mahesh Sharma condemned the West Bengal government over the recent communal riots in Basirhat area of North 24 Parganas district. (PTI)

Union minister Mahesh Sharma today claimed that the construction of the Ram Mandir is a feeling of millions of “Ram Bhakts” of this country and it will be constructed “either by the court of law or by consensus.” The Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Tourism and Culture was today in the city to participate in a party programme commemorating the birth anniversary of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, the founder of the Jan Sangh. “The stand is very clear. Millions of people of this country want their Ram Mandir to be constructed. But it will be done either by the act of court of law or by consensus,” Sharma told reporters here. He also condemned the West Bengal government over the recent communal riots in Basirhat area of North 24 Parganas district. “West Bengal is a land of some of the greatest thinkers and leaders India has ever produced. Bengal should have been the leading state of this country. But, unfortunately, even after 70 years of Independence, Bengal is lagging behind other states,” he said. The incident in Basirhat should not have happened. The state should have taken stern action,” he added.