Ram Madhav praises PM Modi, Amit Shah for Gujarat Assembly elections victory

Ram Madhav praises PM Modi, Amit Shah for Gujarat elections victory

After BJP’s crucial win Gujarat elections, party leader Ram Madhav wrote an article in the Indian Express in which he elaborated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah understood the will of the people of Gujarat. Madhav also defended the electoral campaign of PM Modi by saying, “elections come first, and if you succeed, then there’s governance. Not the other way around.” He added that both Modi and Shah knew the success mantra of how to the election battle.

On National Green Tribunal, Madhav said, “NGT decision can make or mar your election. The NGT is a statutory body integral to our democratic governance, and it is not an elected body. We faced it in Gujarat; one decision of the NGT — probably the right one from the environmental perspective — had cost us a chunk of votes.”

On PM Narendra Modi’s famous seaplane ride, he said that the magnificent flight helped PM while Congress was happy with bullock cart casteism. The BJP national secretary then elaborated about the changing scenario of the present election with respect to technology used. He said, “Electioneering has undergone a tremendous change. Technique and technology — both have a big role to play. And the BJP has deployed both appropriately and abundantly.”

Madhav also said that social media has evolved and it plays a very important role in elections. The mainstream media, too, has grown quite a lot and it has empowered the average voter in the country. The voters nowadays can no longer be tackled through traditional politicking.

He said that opposition has tried its best, too. He added, “I wrote sometime back that there was no fun because there was no Opposition in the country. I must admit that the Opposition has made its presence felt this time round in Gujarat. And so forcefully, “sending our generals into the trenches”. So far so good. But the Opposition had lost the plot right from Day One.

Commenting on Congress, he said the party allowed Shankersinh Vaghela to walk out, dismissed alliance partners and even ignored traditional vote banks like the minorities. Instead, Congress believed in the old practice of through temple-hopping to woo the voters.

He described Gujarat as a traditional state with institutions like Dwarika, Swaminarayan Sampraday and Sabarmati. He said that the state has also evolved into a most modern society in the last few decades. He added, “Its youth are rich, well-educated, traditional and progressive. Gujarat boasts of world-class scientific and technological institutions today. Development and progress are a matter of pride for the Gujaratis. From Gandhi to Sardar Patel to Modi, leaders have infused a strong sense of patriotism in the populace there.”

Madhav described that Congress leadership chose to ridicule progress and glorify a crass casteist agenda. In this he referred to Hardik Patel-Jignesh Mevani-Alpesh Thakor trio which actually managed few votes in pockets. Madhav advised that Congress should seriously ponder over the substantial votes that they lost elsewhere, all over Gujarat, in their ill-conceived effort to divide the cohesive Gujarati society.

The BJP leader also mentioned Mani Shankar Aiyar’s jibe and former PM Manmohan Singh’s Pakistan controversy which resulted in heavy loss to Congress. He said, “But the tragedy is that in its all-round failure, the Congress leadership sees a victory or a revival. It lost power in Gujarat in 1990 and will be away from it for a full 32 years. Yet, rather than introspection about its inability to capture power even after 27 years, it is filled with a false sense of satisfaction.”

Finally, Madhav also pointed out suggestions for BJP, he added, “For the BJP, the lesson is that elections don’t come alone; they come as a package. Governance, a perception of humility, party unity, grassroots network — all these factors matter. But then, fortunately, we have Modi.”