Ram Jethmalani fee row: Here’s how Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia remained defiant on the issue

“The defamation case against me was filed after I made remarks on Arun Jaitley, I had made those remarks in public interest, why should I pay?” Kejriwal reportedly said.(PTI)

Breaking his silence over Ram Jethmalani fee controversy, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday hit back on BJP and said whatever he did was in public interest. “The defamation case against me was filed after I made remarks on Arun Jaitley, I had made those remarks in public interest, why should I pay?” Kejriwal reportedly said. The Delhi CM, who has remained defiant in the case, said that he will not pay money from his pocket. Here are some statements made by Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia in the case:

1) “Who plays cricket here?” Arvind Kejriwal had asked pointing towards the crowd, trying to send a message that whatever he did was for people’s interest.

2) “In Delhi there was massive corruption in cricket. You must have heard of DDCA. It was heavily corrupt. Youngsters used to come to me and complain that money is sought for selection,” Kejriwal said.

Also Read | Five controversies dogging Arvind Kejriwal since Assembly elections 2017

3) “I initiated a probe into a matter of corruption. Then the BJP filed a case against me. We hired top lawyer Ram Jethmalani. They ask why should the government pay? Should I pay from my pocket? They want to weaken our fight against corruption,” Kejriwal said.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal-Ram Jethmalani fee row: Delhi CM hits back at BJP, ‘Made comments on Arun Jaitley in public interest, why should I pay?’

4) “The government had initiated inquiry against corruption in DDCA. People, who are involved in it, have filed the (defamation) case. Why should (Delhi chief minister) Arvind Kejriwal pay the bills in personal capacity?” Manish Sisodia had said earlier in the day.

5) “It (Ram Jethmalani) is aimed at diverting attention from the controversy surrounding EVM tampering,” Sisodia said.