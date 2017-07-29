Ram Jethmalani drops letter bomb on Arvind Kejriwal, claims AAP leader used abuses against Arun Jaitley; SEE what he wrote

The senior lawyer has asked the Delhi chief minister to settle his fees amounting to more than Rs 2 crore.

There seems to be no end in sight to the verbal clash between AAP leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and eminent lawyer Ram Jethmalani over defamation case filed by Union Minister Arun Jaitley against the former. Now, in an unprecedented and almost unexpected move Jethmalani has written a letter to Arvind Kejriwal and copied it to Arun Jaitley as well, according to a report in TOI. Reportedly, Jethmalani is upset with the Delhi CM for telling the court that the lawyer acted on his own in using a demeaning expression against Arun Jaitley. Jethmalani claimed that Arvind Kejriwal used abusive words against Arun Jaitley.

Jethmalani in his letter dated July 20 (a copy of which was uploaded on his blog) said, ““When Arun Jaitley filed the 1st suit and criminal case, you naturally sought my services. Ask your conscience how many times you used worse abuses than a mere ‘crook’. You have hundred times asked me to teach this crook a lesson.”

EXCERPTS from Jethmalani’s letter

FULL LETTER of Ram Jethmalani from http://www.ramjethmalanimp.in/blog

Earlier, it was reported by news agency PTI that senior advocate Ram Jethmalani will no longer represent Arvind Kejriwal in the civil and criminal defamation cases filed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley against the chief minister in the Delhi High Court. Jethmalani’s office said a communication has been sent to Kejriwal to settle the dues of noted jurist. When contacted, a senior officer in the chief minister’s office said, “As far as we are concerned, we have no information with regard to such letter. If at all, Jethmalani is saying so it is a privileged communication.” Kejriwal has replaced Jethmalani with another senior advocate — Anoop George Chaudhari — who on Jul 26 appeared for him in the Delhi High Court in one of the defamation cases. An official from Jethmalani’s office said a letter has been sent to Kejriwal but refused to share its contents.

The senior lawyer has asked the Delhi chief minister to settle his fees amounting to more than Rs two crore.

On May 17, the recording of Jaitley’s statement in a Rs 10 crore civil defamation suit, filed by him against Kejriwal and other AAP functionaries, witnessed high drama as the Union minister objected to the use of a word against him by the veteran lawyer representing the chief minister.

When the Finance Minister asked Jethmalani whether the word was used as per instructions from Kejriwal, he replied in affirmative.

It has been reported that in a letter to the CM, the senior advocate claimed Kejriwal had used even more offensive language against Jaitley during private discussions on the case. Days after the court proceedings, Jaitley filed a fresh Rs 10 crore defamation suit against Kejriwal over use of the objectionable word allegedly by the CM’s lawyer.

However, Kejriwal later filed an affidavit stating that there was no instruction from him to his counsel to use objectionable remarks against Jaitley in the defamation case.

Earlier, the Delhi government had cleared a payment of Rs 3.5 crore to Jethmalani, which included Rs 1 crore as retainer and Rs 22 lakh as fee for each appearance in court even before the cross examination stage is over.