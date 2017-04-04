Ram Jethmalani-Arvind Kejriwal bill controversy: No CM ever burdened taxpayers for own defence, says Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday took a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and said that no CM has ever burdened the exchequer to fight his own (personal) case. (ANI)

In the wake of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking to pay the bill for his own defence in the defamation case that Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has lodged against him with taxpayers’ money, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday took a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and said that no CM has ever burdened the exchequer to fight his own (personal) case. He criticised the Delhi government’s note sent to the LG Anil Baijal requesting that he give permission to the Delhi government and pay Jethmalani’s Rs 3.82 cr bill fees as a lawyer – Jethmalani is representing Kejriwal in the case. Rijiju said that the defamation case was slapped against Kejriwal for speaking against FM Jaitley so why should Delhiites pay for it. While reacting to city government’s move to pay the lawyer, he further said, “I just can’t recall any other chief minister who has ever burdened the exchequer to save himself or promote himself.”

A full blown controversy over the issue erupted when a news channel made a revelation against Kejriwal about the payments issue in the legal battle against Jaitley. Rijiju further took a swipe at Kejriwal and said that whatever he had uttered about Arun Jaitley was his own statement and asked, “Did the people of Delhi ask him to fight the case. Then why should people of Delhi pay now?”. Later, in a tweet, Rijiju also said, “Public money for defending Kejriwal ji !! Already too much money is being used to advertise him.”

(With inputs from PTI)