Rally demands release of Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav

Retired Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav. (PTI)

BJP and VHP and several other organisations today organised a rally here to protest against the death sentence awarded to retired Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav by a military court in Pakistan. An effigy of Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was also burnt during the protest rally.

Representatives of Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Jamshedpur Transport Welfare Association, BJP, VHP, Marwari Yuva Manch and Anjuman Tamer-e-Milat took part in the rally in Bistupur and demanded the immediate release of Jadhav, saying he had been implicated in a false spying case by the Pakistani Army.

Also watch:

Addressing the rally, SCCI president Suresh Sonthalia demanded that the government discontinue all relationships with Pakistan if Jadhav was not released. VHP East Singhbhum district president Arun Singh asked the government to take stringent action to ensure safe release of Jadhav.