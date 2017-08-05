Raksha Bandhan 2017: Women in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pura celebrate with BSF personnel; SEE PICS

Women in Jammu and Kashmir celebrated Raksha Bandhan with Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at J&K’s RS Pura sector. (ANI)

Women in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday celebrated Raksha Bandhan, an auspicious occasion that celebrates the special bond between brothers and sisters, with India’s Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at J&K’s RS Pura sector, ANI reported. While the entire nation will celebrate the festival on Monday, women in Kashmir Valley tied Rakhis to the brave Indian jawans today and celebrated the spirit of Raksha Bandhan. The jawans who spend the entire year at the border away from their families protecting the nation 24X7, put their lives at risk for the country so that we can sleep in peace. The women took the initiative to thank the soldiers for their service and tied sacred thread on their wrist. Everyone celebrated Raksha Bandhan in its true essence of ‘Surakshabandhan’.

However, not only in Kashmir but kids from other parts of the country also depicted the versatile culture of India and dedicating it to the jawans.

School students from Uttar Pradesh made a 100- feet long ‘Rakhi’ for Indian soldiers. They used colour papers, clothes, laces and many decorative materials in the making of this long Rakhi that symbolizes peace and harmony in the country.

Yesterday, BSF personnel at the International Attari, Wagha Border received a pleasant surprise from kids who paid them a visit to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, as per the report by the Quint.