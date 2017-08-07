Raksha Bandhan 2017: Udhampur girls make hand-made rakhis, boycott Chinese products

Raksha Bandhan 2017: The little child from the Valley appealed to the nation to boycott Chinese products by buying Indian products which would help to increase the country’s economy. (Reuters)

Raksha Bandhan 2017: Highly inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Make in India goal and not happy about the stand-off, Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur girls made hand-made rakhis to boycott China-made products. Two Little girls Minarwa and Chitrangna of Udhampur district prepared hand-made rakhis with the basic material available in the house.

Minarwa while speaking to ANI told, “PM Modi’s ‘Make in India’ campaign inspired me to make hand-made rakhis with the raw materials easily available in the houses.”

She further said that it was fun to make rakhis in the house instead of purchasing from the market.

“Our brother doesn’t want to wear any Chinese rakhis for which we decided to prepare rakhi at home with the basic house-hold material,” she added.

The little child from the Valley appealed to the nation to boycott Chinese products by buying Indian products which would help to increase the country’s economy.