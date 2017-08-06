Raksha Bandhan 2017: This boy from Varanasi built a toilet for his sister; see pics

This Raksha Bandhan, brothers in Uttar Pradesh are doing something unusual for their sisters and, strangely, it outdoes every other gift. (ANI)

Raksha Bandhan 2017 is here and every brother in the country is planning something special for his sister. On this day, brothers honour their bonds with their sisters by showering them with sweets and gifts. However, this Raksha Bandhan, brothers in Uttar Pradesh are doing something unusual for their sisters and, strangely, it outdoes every other gift. According to India.com, a man in Varanasi is building a two-pit toilet in his house for his sister as a Rakhi gift. Dilip, who is a resident of Phoolpur village in Varanasi wants to gift his sister with a toilet facility as he does not appreciate her defecating in the open farm. This gift by Dilip to his sister Munni is an example of how we Indians can help eradicate the huge problem of open defecation in our country.

Apart from Munni, various other girls in the state will be receiving toilets as gifts from their brothers for Raksha Bandhan this year. According to a report by TOI, this initiative is a support to the Swachhata Bandhan campaign which has been launched by the district to instigate men to build toilets for women.

Another example of this initiative is seen in Gonda’s Rudragarh Nausi village, recently, where a brother has built a toilet to gift it to his sister as a gift on Raksha Bandhan, reported ANI. This young boy could not tolerate his sister facing problems due to the absence of a toilet in the house and, hence, came up with this idea.

In Gonda’s Rudragarh Nausi village, a brother has built a toilet to gift it to his sister as a gift on Raksha Bandhan. (ANI)

Not only this year but last year, too, a brother was seen gifting a toilet to this sister on Raksha Bandhan. As reported by The Indian Express, last year, Jharkhand’s Pintu, who is a resident of Ramgarh, constructed a toilet at this house for his sister in a support to PM Modi’s Swachh Bharat mission that argued against open defecation in India.