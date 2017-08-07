Raksha Bandhan 2017: PM Narendra Modi celebrates festival with school children, widows of Vrindavan

Raksha Bandhan 2017: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday celebrated Raksha Bandhan with school children and widows of Vrindavan in Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in New Delhi. (ANI)

Raksha Bandhan 2017: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday celebrated Raksha Bandhan with school children and widows of Vrindavan in Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in New Delhi, according to ANI. PM earlier in the day wished the nation with his greeting on social media. PM Modi took to Twitter and greeted the nation on the auspicious day. He said, “On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, congratulations to the nation. Greetings on Raksha Bandhan.” The elderly widows at an ashram in Vrindavan had planned to present over 1,500 rakhis to their “brother” PM Modi today, reported IANS yesterday. The inmates of Meera Sahabhagini ashram prepared rakhis that displayed colour pictures of PM Modi.

Watch This:

Earlier in the day Qamar Mohsin Shaikh, a Pakistani-origin woman claimed that she has been tying Rakhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for over 20 years, according to ANI. Qamar Mohsin Shaikh was quoted saying, “I have been tying Rakhi to Narendra bhai for the last 22-23 years, excited to do it this time too.” Shaikh, who came to India from Pakistan after marriage and has been living here since then, also said that two days back she received a call from Prime Minister Modi.

On the occasion of the auspicious day that celebrates the special bond between sisters and brothers, many politicians also celebrated the festival with children and women across the country today. President Ram Nath Kovind too wished the nation. In a series of posts, he wrote, “Warm greetings and good wishes to all fellow citizens on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan #PresidentKovind.” “The unique festival of Raksha Bandhan celebrates the sacred bond of commitment between sisters and brothers #PresidentKovind” “May Raksha Bandhan, symbolising the virtues of love, affection & mutual trust, bring happiness & prosperity to all #PresidentKovind.”