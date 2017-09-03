Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore sends massive message to nation after becoming Sports minister; This is what he said

“Win medals at all levels – village level or at the Olympic level. Sports is a state subject so we will work together with the state departments to provide, like I said, best of the opportunities for the sportspersons,” Rathore was quoted as saying as PTI. (PTI)

In his first message as country’s sports minister, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Monday assured that “best of the opportunities” will be provided to all sportspersons in their endeavour to make India a strong sporting nation, news agency Press Trust of India reported. The massive message that he sent to sportspersons and which may well be the focus of his stint as Sports minister is, “Win medals at all levels – village level or at the Olympic level. Sports is a state subject so we will work together with the state departments to provide, like I said, best of the opportunities for the sportspersons,” Rathore was quoted as saying as PTI. Rathore, who himself is a sportsman, added, “The most important thing is that the sportsman only has one challenge and that is to overcome adversaries, and enhance the level of their sports.”

“Also the youth, not just in sports, but also in their personality development because that’s the essence of the youth ministry,” said the former world championship silver medallist. Asked by reporters about the new education policy, he said, “The point is that education just doesn’t happen in schools and colleges. The education for life happens in sports grounds and that’s where we come in.”

“The sports ministry and the states will provide the right opportunities for our youth, the future of this country, to make themselves physically and mentally more stronger,” said Rathore. Rathore, 47-year-old Athens Olympics silver medallist, was appointed the sports minister in place of Vijay Goel in a major reshuffle by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rathore took premature retirement from the Indian Army and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the year 2013. He was sworn in as minister of state for information & broadcasting when the Modi government came to power in May, 2014.