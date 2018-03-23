Rajya Sajbha election LIVE updates: Polling begins for 25 seats in six states, all eyes on Uttar Pradesh

Rajya Sajbha election LIVE updates: Of the 58 seats that fall vacant, 33 seats have seen candidates being elected unopposed. The fight thus remains for 26 seats, 10 of which fall in Uttar Pradesh.

Rajya Sajbha election LIVE updates: Polling for 25 of the 58 Rajya Sabha seats began today in six states – Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. These Rajya Sabha seats will fall vacant in April. Of the 58 seats that fall vacant, 33 seats have seen candidates being elected unopposed. The fight thus remains for 25 seats, 10 of which fall in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP is set to make big gains but it remains to be seen whether it can mop up the required numbers to acquire a majority in 245-seat Rajya Sabha.

The main focus lies on the 10 seats of Uttar Pradesh after BJP’s loss at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s fortress Gorakhpur as well as Phulpur constituencies. It is expected that the BJP will win eight of these 10 seats, while Jaya Bachchan could also emerge as the winner from Samajwadi Party’s lone seat in UP. However, the tenth seat is seeing a interesting battle with BSP supremo Mayawati entering the fray. In West Bengal, Congress’ candidate is backed by Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress.

Here are the LIVE Updates of Rajya Sabha polls

9:45 AM: The polling has begun at 9 am. Counting of votes will be held an hour after the polling ends.