Rajya Sabha witnesses rebuttal between Centre, Congress over PM Modi, H1B Visa

Countering Congress’ claim of no mention of IT professionals in the joint statement issued by India and United States following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the country, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday said that extensive discussion, without using the word ‘H1B Visa’, took place between the two leaders on its spirit. All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MP V. Maithreyan also raised the issue to which Sushma replied, “Prime Minister Modi discussed the issue without using the word H1B.” The External Affairs Minister further said that she will give a detailed statement on the issue. The Congress, earlier also, had dubbed the India-United States joint statement as ‘disappointing’ and opined that nothing has come out of Prime Minister Modi’s US visit. Congress leader Manish Tewari suggested that juxtaposed to the joint statement, the remarks of both the leaders emphasised on the divergence in the relationship of both the countries rather than convergence. “There is no mention of the H1B Visa, which has been the singular biggest irritant in the Indo-US relationship. Even with regard to terror, there is a divergence. President Trump’s interpretation of the Islamic terror is very different from the interpretation that we have of cross-border terrorism which is being sponsored by Pakistan. President Trump chose to name the Democratic People’s Republic of North Korea in his remarks, but he refrained from even mentioning Pakistan,” Tewari told ANI. In their joint press statement, Trump had stressed on eliminating and destroying radical Islamic terrorism and emphasised on how both nations – the US and India – are deeply affected by the malaise of terrorism. “The leaders called on Pakistan to ensure that its territory is not used to launch terrorist attacks on other countries,” said the joint statement issued at the conclusion of the meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump.

During the session, the Centre also put forth its stand on the ongoing tussle with China, including Beijing increasing its maritime presence, Doklam stand-off and inclusion of China–Pakistan Economic Corridor’s (CPEC) in the One Belt One Road (OBOR). The fourth day of the Parliament Monsoon Session has been adjourned till 2 pm.