Rajya Sabha polls: Arun Jaitley files nomination from Uttar Pradesh

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today filed his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha election from Uttar Pradesh. Jaitley filed his nomination papers at the Tandon Hall of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly complex.

By: | Lucknow | Published: March 12, 2018 3:18 PM
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today filed his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha election from Uttar Pradesh. Jaitley filed his nomination papers at the Tandon Hall of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly complex in the presence of UP BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, UP cabinet ministers Shrikanth Sharma and Anupama Jaiswal, and party leader Hero Bajpai. Apart from Jaitley, the other Rajya Sabha candidates announced by the BJP from Uttar Pradesh are Ashok Bajpai, Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, Sakal Deep Rajbhar, Kanta Kardam, Anil Jain, Harnath Singh Yadav and GVL Narasimha Rao.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was not present during Jaitley’s nomination as he was in Varanasi and Mirzapur for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit. Today is the last day for filing of nomination for the Rajya Sabha election. Voting, if needed, will be held on March 23. Later speaking to reporters, UP deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma said, “If you see our list of Rajya Sabha candidates, all the regions have got representation on the basis of merit. This is the speciality of the BJP.”

