Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Agrawal quits SP, joins BJP; creates furore with remarks on Jaya Bachchan

Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Agrawal created a furore minutes after joining the BJP with comments belittling actor-politician Jaya Bachchan as someone “who used to dance in films”, remarks dubbed “unacceptable” by party leader Sushma Swaraj. Agrawal, who lost out to Bachchan in the race for re-nomination to the upper house, today quit the Samajwadi Party and joined the BJP. Agrawal said the SP denied him the RS ticket and gave it to somebody who used to dance and act in films, in an apparent reference to Jaya Bachchan. “For somebody who used to dance in films, act in films, I was denied a ticket (for Rajya Sabha). I did not find it appropriate,” Agrawal said while joining the BJP at its headquarters. He was flanked by several BJP leaders, including Union minister Piyush Goyal, who welcomed him into the party. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra distanced his party from Agrawal’s remarks, saying it respects people from all fields and welcomed them in politics. A couple of hours later, senior BJP leader and its most prominent woman face Sushma Swaraj took to Twitter to criticise Agrawal’s comments. “Naresh Agrawal has joined Bhartiya Janata Party. He is welcome. However, his comments regarding Jaya Bachhan ji are improper and unacceptable,” the external affairs minister tweeted.

Union minister Smriti Zubin Irani also appeared to be critical of Agrawal’s remarks, saying when a woman’s honour is challenged, “we stand as one in our condemnation irrespective of our politics”. She did not, however, directly mentioned Agrawal. “My case is in the court of law for 5 years now. But let my battle not be an excuse to humiliate other women. In fact, let it be a reminder for us that when a woman’s honour is challenged we stand as one in our condemnation irrespective of our politics,” she said in a tweet. Her tweet was in response to a tweet which had referred to Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam’s alleged derogatory comment aimed at her. She had filed a case against him. Agrawal, who was in the Congress earlier, is not new to controversy. Last year, the BJP was up in arms over his remarks in the Upper House mocking Hindu gods. His term as Rajya Sabha member ends on April 2. The SP has again nominated Bachchan to the Upper House.

Agrawal expressed his affection for SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and his cousin Ram Gopal Yadav, saying he could never leave them. Apparently criticising SP president Akhilesh Yadav, he added that it was losing strength in Uttar Pradesh due to its decision to ally with other parties. Agrawal said he was joining the BJP unconditionally, and asserted that his MLA son would support the saffron party in the Rajya Sabha elections in the state. He expressed his admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Welcoming him into the party, Goyal said he would strengthen it.